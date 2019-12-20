Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,120 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective (down from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded Polymetal International to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,202.86 ($15.82).

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($15.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,190.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.61.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

