Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.39) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,720 ($35.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,555.67 ($33.62).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,631 ($34.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,498.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,146.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.