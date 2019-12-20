JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Saga (LON:SAGA) Target Price to GBX 55

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.61) price target (up from GBX 39 ($0.51)) on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Get Saga alerts:

Saga stock opened at GBX 48.81 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Saga has a 12-month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.81. The stock has a market cap of $548.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.