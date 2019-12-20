SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,080.78 ($40.53).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,361 ($44.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,244.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,029.66. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,322 ($30.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46).

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

