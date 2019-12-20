The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 610

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.60) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Shore Capital cut shares of The Sage Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.63) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 666.82 ($8.77).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 745.60 ($9.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 731.64.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.95) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($89,450.14). Also, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

