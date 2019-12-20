Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.86

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €19.86 ($23.09) and last traded at €19.68 ($22.88), with a volume of 7460 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.64 ($22.84).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 84.73 and a quick ratio of 82.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08.

About Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Home Loan and Savings Bank, Life and Health Insurance, and Property/Casualty Insurance segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.