Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Meritor reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $4,226,134.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock worth $6,179,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Meritor has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

