Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $226.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.11. Fluidigm has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

