Brokerages Anticipate Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Stag Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.1192 dividend. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

