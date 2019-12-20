Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Receives $39.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 361.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,874,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 133,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $33.52.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

