$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Heska reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of HSKA opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $736.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heska by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Heska by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 789.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

