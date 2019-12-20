QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QQ. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

LON QQ opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 300.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

