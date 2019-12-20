Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $279,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,536,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Sam Brougham Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Terragen Stock
Sam Brougham Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Terragen Stock
Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Sells 6,569 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Sells 6,569 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Adobe Inc CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares
Adobe Inc CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares
Dheeraj Pandey Sells 9,688 Shares of Nutanix Inc Stock
Dheeraj Pandey Sells 9,688 Shares of Nutanix Inc Stock
Western Digital Corp COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares
Western Digital Corp COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report