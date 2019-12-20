Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $279,165.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,427,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,536,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.09.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

