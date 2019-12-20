Sam Brougham Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Terragen (ASX:TGH) Stock

Terragen (ASX:TGH) insider Sam Brougham purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($212,765.96).
Sam Brougham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Sam Brougham purchased 200,000 shares of Terragen stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$40,400.00 ($28,652.48).
Terragen Company Profile
