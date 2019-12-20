Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Sells 6,569 Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total value of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,095,540.08.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$46.61 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.66.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

