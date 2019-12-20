Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ADBE opened at $327.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.82. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $326.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Adobe by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.63.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.