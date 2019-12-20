Dheeraj Pandey Sells 9,688 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dheeraj Pandey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,763,117.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Dheeraj Pandey sold 39,798 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,715.86.

Nutanix stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nutanix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

