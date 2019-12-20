Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $363,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael D. Cordano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40.

Shares of WDC opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 105.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on Western Digital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

