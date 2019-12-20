AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Sells $314,340.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AMREP stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.