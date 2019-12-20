AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Sells $314,340.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Robert Robotti sold 52,390 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $314,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AMREP stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 74,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

