Christopher M. Lal Sells 4,428 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $429,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20.

Shares of AYX opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,342,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after buying an additional 935,331 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after buying an additional 498,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alteryx by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after buying an additional 361,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after buying an additional 345,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

