Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $380,950.00 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $380,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leonard A. Comma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after acquiring an additional 290,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

