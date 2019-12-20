William Doran Sells 5,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $331,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,733,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 18th, William Doran sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $42.27 and a 1-year high of $67.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 125.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

