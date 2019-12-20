Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells $405,768.30 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 21,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $405,768.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,390 shares in the company, valued at $405,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.53 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

