ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $437,850.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $402,420.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $157.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.87 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 6.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

