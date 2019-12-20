Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 10,442 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $376,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares of Snap Inc Stock
Sam Brougham Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Terragen Stock
Arthur Lee Havener Jr. Sells 6,569 Shares of Boardwalk REIT Stock
Adobe Inc CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 948 Shares
Dheeraj Pandey Sells 9,688 Shares of Nutanix Inc Stock
Western Digital Corp COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 6,364 Shares
