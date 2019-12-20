Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 10,442 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $376,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $723.87 million, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

