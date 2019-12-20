Christopher M. Lal Sells 3,665 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $365,730.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,428 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $429,958.80.

On Friday, November 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 4,380 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $419,779.20.

On Monday, November 18th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $665,059.20.

AYX stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Alteryx Inc has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $147.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.05, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.98.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 83.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

