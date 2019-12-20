L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $154.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the third quarter worth $586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 49.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

