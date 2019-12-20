At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HOME. Buckingham Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

At Home Group stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 270,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,676,750.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,177,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

