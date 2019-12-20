Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

MANU opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Manchester United had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.44%. Equities analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.