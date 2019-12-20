Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.
MANU opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Manchester United by 1,449.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manchester United by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
