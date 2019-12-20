ValuEngine Downgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to Sell

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

NYSE MTB opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54,440.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,333 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after acquiring an additional 672,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 438.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $16,555,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

