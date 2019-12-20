ValuEngine Upgrades Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Sell

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Navistar International from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Navistar International will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.