Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

