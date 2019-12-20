New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NWHM opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.
New Home Company Profile
The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.
