New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NWHM opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. New Home has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Home by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,014,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,250 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Home in the second quarter worth about $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Home by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Home by 2,056.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in New Home by 239.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

