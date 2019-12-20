Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.
OTIC stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.53. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Otonomy Company Profile
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
