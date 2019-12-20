Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.53. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Otonomy by 30.6% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.