Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pinterest stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.75, a current ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,372,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 376.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

