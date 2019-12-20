Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

