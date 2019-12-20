Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
