Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

