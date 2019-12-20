Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

PM opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

