Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.
PM opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
