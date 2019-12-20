ValuEngine Downgrades People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Sell

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $3,797,033.24. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,912 shares of company stock valued at $10,339,781. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,011,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,994,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,599,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 575,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 669,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 504,869 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Support Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.