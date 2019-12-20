Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Sell

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMXI. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

International Money Express stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $449.64 million, a PE ratio of -236.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.29.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a return on equity of 57.27% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in International Money Express by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

