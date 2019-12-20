Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Hold

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

HT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:HT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,652.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,944.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 187.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

