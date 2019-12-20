HSBC Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 2,110 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) target price by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,815.60 ($23.88) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,736 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.56. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63).

In other news, insider Vivienne Cox purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

