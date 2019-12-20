Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PSON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital downgraded Pearson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 707.60 ($9.31).

PSON stock opened at GBX 626.40 ($8.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 663.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 769.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,097.60 ($2,759.27).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

