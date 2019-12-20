Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

RKH opened at GBX 15.12 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.12. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.40 ($0.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.32.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% interests in the PL003a production licenses; 60.50% interests in PL003b production licenses; 64.00% interests in PL004a, PL004b, and PL004c production licenses; 100% interests in PL005 production licenses; 40% interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin; and 100% interest in PL010-PL016, PL025-PL029, and PL031 production licenses.

