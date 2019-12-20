Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Integrafin (LON:IHP)

Integrafin (LON:IHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IHP. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Integrafin in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.05) price target on the stock.

Get Integrafin alerts:

IHP opened at GBX 460.50 ($6.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.86. Integrafin has a 12 month low of GBX 265.05 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 412 ($5.42). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 385.66.

In related news, insider Michael Howard sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £22,200,000 ($29,202,841.36). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $44,836.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.