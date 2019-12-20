Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.42) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 950 ($12.50). Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

LAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 957.20 ($12.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 934.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 859.38. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

