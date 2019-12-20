NMC Health (LON:NMC) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

NMC Health (LON:NMC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMC. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NMC Health from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMC Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,607.75 ($47.46).

LON:NMC opened at GBX 1,362.36 ($17.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NMC Health has a one year low of GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and a one year high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24). The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,387.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,416.53.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bomford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,258 ($29.70) per share, for a total transaction of £22,580 ($29,702.71).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

