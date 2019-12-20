ValuEngine Lowers Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) to Hold

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TEDU opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International by 233.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Lowers International Money Express to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hersha Hospitality Trust to Hold
HSBC Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline a GBX 2,110 Price Target
HSBC Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline a GBX 2,110 Price Target
Pearson’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Pearson’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Rockhopper Exploration Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Rockhopper Exploration Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt
Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Integrafin
Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Integrafin


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report