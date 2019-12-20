ValuEngine Lowers Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) to Hold

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TEDU opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tarena International by 233.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 168,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tarena International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 59,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tarena International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,887,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

