Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AINV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 174,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

