Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

